Eli Lilly, ConocoPhillips And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Eli Lilly And Co. LLY to report quarterly earnings at $5.53 per share on revenue of $14.39 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Eli Lilly shares rose 1% to $753.53 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting ConocoPhillips COP to have earned $1.40 per share on revenue of $14.63 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. ConocoPhillips shares rose 0.3% to $93.39 in after-hours trading.

Corning Inc. GLW shares gained in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company announced an expanded partnership with Apple Inc. AAPL to make precision glass for Apple products. Corning shares surged 5.5% to $67.50 in the after-hours trading session.

Airbnb Inc. ABNB reported upbeat financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday after the bell. Airbnb expects third-quarter revenue of $4.02 billion to $4.1 billion. The company expects year-over-year growth of Nights and Experiences booked to be "relatively stable" in the third quarter compared to the second quarter. Airbnb shares dipped 5.9% to $122.74 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Block Inc. XYZ to post quarterly earnings of 68 cents per share on revenue of $6.25 billion after the closing bell. Block shares rose 0.1% to $76.20 in after-hours trading.

Photo via Shutterstock