August 7, 2025 3:44 AM 1 min read

Eli Lilly, ConocoPhillips And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Eli Lilly And Co. LLY to report quarterly earnings at $5.53 per share on revenue of $14.39 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Eli Lilly shares rose 1% to $753.53 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting ConocoPhillips COP to have earned $1.40 per share on revenue of $14.63 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. ConocoPhillips shares rose 0.3% to $93.39 in after-hours trading.
  • Corning Inc. GLW shares gained in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company announced an expanded partnership with Apple Inc. AAPL to make precision glass for Apple products. Corning shares surged 5.5% to $67.50 in the after-hours trading session.

  • Airbnb Inc. ABNB reported upbeat financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday after the bell. Airbnb expects third-quarter revenue of $4.02 billion to $4.1 billion. The company expects year-over-year growth of Nights and Experiences booked to be "relatively stable" in the third quarter compared to the second quarter. Airbnb shares dipped 5.9% to $122.74 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Block Inc. XYZ to post quarterly earnings of 68 cents per share on revenue of $6.25 billion after the closing bell. Block shares rose 0.1% to $76.20 in after-hours trading.

