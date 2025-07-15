What's Going On With Roblox Stock On Tuesday?

Roblox Corporation RBLX shares are trading slightly higher on Tuesday.

What Happened: The firm is taking a step in democratizing IP licensing for game creators with the rollout of its new licensing platform, which includes the Roblox License Manager and Licenses catalog.

The move is expected to transform how intellectual property is managed and used within the Roblox ecosystem, the company said in a press release.

The new tools allow rights holders to offer licenses directly to Roblox creators, enabling scalable, self-service integration of well-known IP into games and interactive experiences.

Historically, game licensing has been dominated by large studios due to the complexity and resources involved.

Roblox’s new License Manager streamlines this process by allowing IP owners to set customized license terms, scan for IP usage across games, and offer rights to creators more efficiently, potentially in a matter of hours instead of months.

The Licenses catalog functions as a marketplace, where creators can explore available IPs and request usage rights.

This new infrastructure is aimed at bringing more recognizable content to the platform while expanding opportunities for smaller developers and fan creators.

Roblox Launches Platform With Notable Partners: Netflix Inc. NFLX is opening up franchise titles such as Stranger Things and Squid Game for use, while Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. is contributing IP from its franchises, such as Twilight and Saw.

“We’re excited to engage with the Roblox creator community and can’t wait to see the innovative experiences they bring to life with our IP,” said Jenefer Brown, executive vice president at Lionsgate.

Roblox’s Chief Product Officer Manuel Bronstein stated that the company aims for 10% of all gaming content revenue to flow through its ecosystem. This initiative marks the beginning of a larger plan to bring more IP holders onto the platform and provide creators with diverse, flexible licensing options.

More license types and open access to License Manager are anticipated in the near future.

RBLX Price Action: Roblox shares are trading higher by 0.61% to $112.52 at publication on Tuesday.

