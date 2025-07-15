US Stocks Close Mixed As Tariff Concerns Rise: Investor Sentiment Improves, Fear & Greed Index Remains In 'Extreme Greed' Zone

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed an improvement in the overall market sentiment, while the index remained in the “Extreme Greed” zone on Monday.

U.S. stocks settled mixed on Monday, with the Dow Jones index recording gains during the session following President Donald Trump‘s weekend announcement of a sweeping 30% tariff on all imports from the European Union and Mexico, set to take effect August 1.

Investor sentiment was further clouded by inflation concerns ahead of Tuesday’s consumer price index release. Economists anticipate an annual rise from 2.4% to 2.7%, suggesting that companies may be starting to pass on higher import costs to consumers.

Fastenal Company FAST reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings. Shares of Daré Bioscience, Inc. DARE jumped around 23% on Monday after the company announced interim safety and efficacy results from its ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating the contraceptive effectiveness, safety and acceptability of Ovaprene.

Most sectors on the S&P 500 closed on a positive note, with financial, communication services and real estate stocks recording the biggest gains on Monday. However, energy and materials stocks bucked the overall market trend, closing the session lower.

The Dow Jones closed higher by 88 points to 44,459.65 on Monday. The S&P 500 rose 0.14% to 6,268.56, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.27% at 20,640.33 during Monday's session.

Investors are awaiting earnings results from JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM, Wells Fargo & Company WFC and Citigroup Inc. C today.

What is CNN Business Fear & Greed Index?

At a current reading of 76.4, the index remained in the “Extreme Greed” zone on Monday, versus a prior reading of 75.6.

The Fear & Greed Index is a measure of the current market sentiment. It is based on the premise that higher fear exerts pressure on stock prices, while higher greed has the opposite effect. The index is calculated based on seven equal-weighted indicators. The index ranges from 0 to 100, where 0 represents maximum fear and 100 signals maximum greediness.

