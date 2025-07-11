What's Going On With VinFast Stock Today?

As the global push for electric vehicles accelerates, VinFast Auto Ltd. VFS is reshaping the market narrative by solidifying its dominance in Vietnam’s EV sector and expanding its footprint internationally.

VinFast Auto released preliminary delivery data for June 2025 on Friday, confirming it handed over 11,382 electric vehicles to customers in Vietnam.

According to an exchange filing, this brings its total domestic EV deliveries for the first six months of the year to 67,569 units, reinforcing its lead in the country’s electric mobility space.

Among its lineup, the VF 3 emerged as the month’s top seller with 3,667 units, followed by the VF 5 with 3,060.

The VF 6 and VF 7 models recorded 1,245 and 725 deliveries, respectively, while the Nerio Green and Herio Green—part of the company’s commercial-focused Green series—added another 2,331 units to the total.

In the first half of 2025, cumulative VF 3 and VF 5 deliveries reached 23,083 and 21,812, respectively.

VinFast also marked a major milestone with the official opening of its EV manufacturing hub in the Vung Ang Economic Zone in Ha Tinh.

The facility will focus on producing compact models such as the VF 3, Minio Green, and EC Van.

The company plans to supply both domestic and overseas markets from this site.

In a separate development, VinFast spotlighted its VF 9 full-size electric SUV as a flagship contender for American families.

The vehicle addresses growing demand for large EVs that don’t compromise on comfort or safety.

With room for seven, premium vegan leather interiors, and features such as a panoramic sunroof and dynamic lighting, the VF 9 seamlessly blends luxury and practicality.

The dual-motor VF 9 generates 402 horsepower and can accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in just 6.6 seconds. Its range reaches 330 miles on the Eco version and 291 miles on the Plus variant, backed by a 123 kWh battery.

Over-the-air updates, 11 airbags, and a suite of ADAS tools—such as blind-spot monitoring and emergency braking—underline its commitment to technology and safety.

The VF 9 is covered by a 10-year or 125,000-mile vehicle warranty and a 10-year unlimited-mile battery warranty for non-commercial use.

For July, it’s offered at $449/month for 24 months with zero down to qualified lessees.

Price Action: VFS shares are trading 0.57% lower at $3.51 during pre-market trading on Friday.

