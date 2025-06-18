VinFast Launches First California Dealership, Expands US EV Footprint

VinFast Auto Ltd. VFS on Wednesday announced that it has taken a significant step toward expanding its U.S. presence by launching its first authorized dealership in California.

The new retail location, operated in partnership with the Sunroad Automotive Group, is located in San Diego and is set to begin operations this month.

The launch of this dealership underscores VinFast’s strategic push to grow its franchise model nationwide while making its electric vehicles more accessible to American consumers.

The San Diego location will feature the company’s all-electric VF 8 and VF 9 SUVs, along with comprehensive after-sales services, including maintenance, repairs, and warranty support.

This move marks VinFast’s transition toward a full-scale franchise dealership strategy across all 50 states, a shift initiated in late 2023 to enhance operational efficiency.

To date, the automaker has built a network of over 30 authorized dealerships in 15 states including Texas, Florida, and New York, with California designated as a top-priority market due to its rapid EV adoption.

Through its collaboration with Sunroad Automotive Group, VinFast aims to deliver a seamless customer experience backed by local knowledge and robust infrastructure.

“We’re incredibly proud to be VinFast’s first dealership partner in California,” said Paul Fillmore, General Manager of VinFast San Diego, adding that the partnership has the potential to drive mutual growth and accelerate EV adoption.

VinFast is also offering competitive pricing to support its U.S. launch. The VF 8 is priced from $39,900, while the VF 9 starts at $62,900, with leasing rates as low as $269/month and $449/month, respectively.

All vehicles come with a 10-year or 125,000-mile warranty, and the battery is covered by an unlimited mileage warranty over the same period for non-commercial use.

The California dealership aligns with VinFast’s larger global expansion plan, which includes new markets like Indonesia, India, and the Middle East.

As the top-selling EV brand in Vietnam, the company is positioning itself as a global player in clean transportation with a flexible, market-driven approach to growth and operations.

Price Action: VFS shares are trading lower by 0.58% to $3.430 at last check Wednesday.

