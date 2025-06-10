Shares of VinFast Auto Ltd VFS were trading lower on Tuesday after the company reported its first-quarter results on Monday.

The announcement came amid an exciting earnings season. Here are some key analyst takeaways.

Cantor Fitzgerald On VinFast Auto

Analyst Andres Sheppard reaffirmed an Overweight rating and price target of $6.

VinFast Auto reported revenue of around $656.5 million, beating consensus of $482.8 million, Sheppard said in a note. Revenues were driven by vehicle deliveries of 36,330, which came in above expectations of 27,138, "led by sales of the company’s VF3 and VF5 models," he added.

VinFast expects vehicle deliveries to "at least double” in 2025 and gross margins to turn positive in the first half of 2026, the analyst stated. "For FY25, management will be focusing on continuing to improve its scale globally, ramping its next-generation platforms, and continuing its cost-optimization strategy," he further wrote.

Chardan Research On VinFast Auto

Analyst James McIlree reiterated a Buy rating and price target of $5.50.

VinFast Auto reported a loss of 26 cents per share, better than expectations of 30 cents per share, McIlree said. Average selling price (ASP) came in higher than projected at $16,862, up from the previous quarter's $16,504, he added.

The company continues to expect deliveries of its EVs to double this year, which translates to 195,000 units, the analyst stated. "This projection is supported by strong growth in the company's home country of Vietnam, where it is the overall market share leader in passenger vehicles and dominates the EV space," he further wrote.

VFS Price Action: Shares of VinFast Auto had declined by 1.82% to $3.50 at the time of publication on Tuesday.

