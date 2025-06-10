Zinger Key Points
- VinFast Auto reported Q1 revenue of ~$656.5M, beating consensus of $482.8M.
- The company expects EV deliveries to double in 2025.
- Get the Strategy to Trade Pre-Fed Setups and Post-Fed Swings—Live With Chris Capre on Wednesday, June 11.
Shares of VinFast Auto Ltd VFS were trading lower on Tuesday after the company reported its first-quarter results on Monday.
The announcement came amid an exciting earnings season. Here are some key analyst takeaways.
Cantor Fitzgerald On VinFast Auto
Analyst Andres Sheppard reaffirmed an Overweight rating and price target of $6.
VinFast Auto reported revenue of around $656.5 million, beating consensus of $482.8 million, Sheppard said in a note. Revenues were driven by vehicle deliveries of 36,330, which came in above expectations of 27,138, "led by sales of the company’s VF3 and VF5 models," he added.
VinFast expects vehicle deliveries to "at least double” in 2025 and gross margins to turn positive in the first half of 2026, the analyst stated. "For FY25, management will be focusing on continuing to improve its scale globally, ramping its next-generation platforms, and continuing its cost-optimization strategy," he further wrote.
Check out other analyst stock ratings.
Chardan Research On VinFast Auto
Analyst James McIlree reiterated a Buy rating and price target of $5.50.
VinFast Auto reported a loss of 26 cents per share, better than expectations of 30 cents per share, McIlree said. Average selling price (ASP) came in higher than projected at $16,862, up from the previous quarter's $16,504, he added.
The company continues to expect deliveries of its EVs to double this year, which translates to 195,000 units, the analyst stated. "This projection is supported by strong growth in the company's home country of Vietnam, where it is the overall market share leader in passenger vehicles and dominates the EV space," he further wrote.
VFS Price Action: Shares of VinFast Auto had declined by 1.82% to $3.50 at the time of publication on Tuesday.
Read More:
Photo: NamLong Nguyen / Shutterstock.com
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.