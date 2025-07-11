July 11, 2025 8:09 AM 2 min read

Cramer Says Okta Is Solid—But There's One Cybersecurity Stock He Prefers

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
In a market increasingly defined by innovation and shifting consumer preferences, the recent recommendations from financial guru Jim Cramer on CNBC reflect broader trends in technology and finance.

On Thurday’s “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Cramer recommended buying SoFi Technologies, Inc. SOFI.

SoFi Technologies shares rose on Tuesday following a report suggesting it will allow retail clients to invest in companies including SpaceX, OpenAI and Epic Games.

Cramer said although he likes Okta, Inc. OKTA, but he would rather own CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. CRWD.

Okta, on May 27, reported first-quarter revenue of $688 million, beating analyst estimates of $680.25 million. The company reported adjusted earnings of 86 cents per share, beating analyst estimates of 77 cents per share.

American Express Company AXP goes “higher,” Cramer said.

Supporting his view, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Sanjay Sakhrani, on Wednesday, maintained American Express with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $360 to $371, while Truist Securities maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $335 to $340.

When asked about Fair Isaac Corporation FICO, he said. “I'm going to stick my neck out and say that I think FICO is ok here.”

Lending support to his choice, BMO Capital analyst Ryan Griffin, on Thursday, initiated coverage on Fair Isaac with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $2,000.

Cramer recommended waiting for a pullback in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. LECO shares.

On the earnings front, Lincoln Electric will release its second quarter results on Thursday, July 31, before the opening bell.

“I think you're fine to be able to buy some,” Cramer said when asked about The Campbell’s Company CPB.

Supporting his view, Campbell's Company posted better-than-expected third-quarter results on June 2.

Price Action:

  • SoFi shares gained 3.7% to settle at $20.97 on Thursday.
  • Okta shares fell 4.8% to close at $94.41.
  • Campbell's shares slipped 0.8% to settle at $30.49 on Thursday.
  • American Express shares gained 2.5% to close at $325.24.
  • Fair Isaac shares fell 0.5% to settle at $1,584.38 on Thursday.
  • Lincoln Electric shares rose 1.4% to close at $223.47.
