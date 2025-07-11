BTC Digital Soars Over 35% After Hours On Georgia Mining Breakthrough, Bitcoin Surge

BTC Digital Ltd. BTCT surged by over 35% in after-hours trading on Thursday. Renewed momentum in the crypto sector, marked by Bitcoin’s recent all-time high, is fueling this rally.

The stock’s price rose from $3.75 to $5.14, marking a 37.43% increase.

What Happened: The after-hours jump in BTCT’s stock price follows a period of relative stability. The digital asset platform’s stock has been trading between $3.42 and $3.85 over the past 24 hours, with a previous close of $3.46. The company’s market cap is currently at $28.19 million.

The surge in BTCT’s stock price came after the company announced significant progress in its Georgia mining project. The project is set to incorporate liquid-cooling technology, a development that has piqued investors’ interest.

See Also: Brazil Hits Back At Trump’s Tariff Letter, Lula Says If ‘He’s Going To Charge Us 50, We’e Going To Charge Him 50’

Earlier in 2025, the company expanded its proprietary mining operations by deploying 400 new Bitmain Antminer T21 machines, adding about 76 PH/s of Bitcoin mining hash rate. This move was seen as a significant step in BTCT’s growth strategy.

Why It Matters: The recent gain in BTCT’s stock price comes at a time when the cryptocurrency market is experiencing a renewed surge. In May, shares of crypto-linked stocks and Bitcoin miners were trading higher after Bitcoin reached a new all-time high, rising above $110,000. This included companies like MARA Holdings Inc. MARA, Strategy Inc. MSTR, Canaan Inc. CAN, and HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. HIVE.

BTCT’s recent stock surge also follows a trend of information technology stocks experiencing significant movements. In June, 12 Information Technology Stocks experienced significant movements in the after-market session, including BTCT and Alpha Modus Holdings AMOD.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, BTCT stock jumped 29.33% after hours to $4.85 following progress updates on its Georgia mining project.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings highlights BTC Digital Ltd has a strong Value score of 82.35. Find out how rivals in the crypto asset industry rank.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next: Bitcoin Hits Historic High Above $112,000, Noted Investor Says ‘If You Can’t Beat It, You Have To Buy It’

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock