Levi Strauss, PriceSmart And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Levi Strauss & Co. LEVI reported stronger-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its full-year guidance. The company reported second-quarter revenue of $1.45 billion, beating analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. The company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.22 per share, beating estimates of $0.13 per share, according to Benzinga Pro. Levi Strauss shares climbed 6.9% to $21.10 in after-hours trading.

reported stronger-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its full-year guidance. The company reported second-quarter revenue of $1.45 billion, beating analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. The company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.22 per share, beating estimates of $0.13 per share, according to Benzinga Pro. Levi Strauss shares climbed 6.9% to $21.10 in after-hours trading. E2open Parent Holdings Inc. ETWO posted better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and affirmed its FY2026 sales guidance. E2open shares slipped 0.02% to $3.2595 in the after-hours trading session.

posted better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and affirmed its FY2026 sales guidance. E2open shares slipped 0.02% to $3.2595 in the after-hours trading session. PriceSmart Inc. PSMT reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results. PriceSmart shares surged 7.1% to $110.00 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

WD-40 Co. WDFC posted better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company raised its FY2025 EPS guidance, but narrowed its sales forecast. WD-40 shares rose 0.1% to $225.11 in the after-hours trading session.

posted better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company raised its FY2025 EPS guidance, but narrowed its sales forecast. WD-40 shares rose 0.1% to $225.11 in the after-hours trading session. Frequency Electronics Inc. FEIM reported earnings of 34 cents per share for the fourth quarter, up from 28 cents per share in the year-ago period. The company's sales rose to $19.986 million from $15.576 million. Frequency Electronics shares fell 4.3% to $21.69 in after-hours trading.

Check This Out:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock