Franklin Covey, National Beverage And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Franklin Covey Co. FC reported downbeat results for the third quarter and lowered its FY2025 sales guidance after the closing bell on Wednesday, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company posted a quarterly loss of 11 cents per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 4 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $67.121 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $67.491 million. Franklin Covey shares dipped 7.8% to $22.28 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Xponential Fitness Inc. XPOF shares rose sharply after the company disclosed in a Form 8 filing that the SEC concluded its investigation without action. Xponential Fitness shares jumped 22.9% to $9.17 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Banzai International Inc. BNZI announced a 1-for-10 reverse stock split. Banzai International shares fell 2.3% to $0.63 in the after-hours trading session.

  • FiEE Inc. MINM entered into an asset purchase agreement with Suzhou Yixuntong to acquire intellectual property and fixed assets for $1.4 million. FiEE shares jumped 44.2% to $3.85 in the after-hours trading session.
  • National Beverage Corp. FIZZ posted in-line earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales topped estimates. National Beverage shares gained 2.1% to $45.79 in after-hours trading.
