Elon Musk Echoes Brother's Frustration Over Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill' Ending Green Tax Credits: 'They Sure Don't...'

Elon Musk has voiced concerns over the future of American energy independence in response to his brother Kimball Musk and Jesse Peltan, co-founder and CTO of HODL Ranch, about the impact of new legislation on renewable energy growth.
What Happened: Kimball Musk’s post criticized President Donald Trump‘s ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ that he believes will halt the growth of solar and wind energy in the United States. He argued that the bill would necessitate the construction of 25 new natural gas plants per year to replace the renewable energy growth that the bill would terminate.
“The new bill will drive solar and wind energy growth to zero. Zero,” posted Kimball Musk
