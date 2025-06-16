June 16, 2025 2:41 AM 1 min read

Lennar, Johnson Controls International And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects ReNew Energy Global Plc RNW to report a quarterly loss of 29 cents per share on revenue of $274.41 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. ReNew Energy Global shares gained 1.5% to $6.89 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting Lennar Corp. LEN to post earnings at $1.94 per share on revenue of $8.16 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Lennar shares rose 0.02% to $108.64 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Johnson Controls International plc JCI reported a $9 billion increase to its share repurchase program. Johnson Controls shares rose 1.3% to $103.30 in the after-hours trading session.

  • Before the markets open, PowerFleet Inc. AIOT is projected to post a quarterly loss of 2 cents per share on revenue of $103.59 million. PowerFleet shares gained 2.6% to $4.55 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Digital Turbine Inc. APPS to post quarterly earnings at 4 cents per share on revenue of $116.64 million after the closing bell. Digital Turbine shares rose 0.4% to $4.70 in the after-hours trading session.

