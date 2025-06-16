Lennar, Johnson Controls International And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects ReNew Energy Global Plc RNW to report a quarterly loss of 29 cents per share on revenue of $274.41 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. ReNew Energy Global shares gained 1.5% to $6.89 in after-hours trading.

to report a quarterly loss of 29 cents per share on revenue of $274.41 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. ReNew Energy Global shares gained 1.5% to $6.89 in after-hours trading. Analysts are expecting Lennar Corp. LEN to post earnings at $1.94 per share on revenue of $8.16 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Lennar shares rose 0.02% to $108.64 in the after-hours trading session.

to post earnings at $1.94 per share on revenue of $8.16 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. Lennar shares rose 0.02% to $108.64 in the after-hours trading session. Johnson Controls International plc JCI reported a $9 billion increase to its share repurchase program. Johnson Controls shares rose 1.3% to $103.30 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the markets open, PowerFleet Inc. AIOT is projected to post a quarterly loss of 2 cents per share on revenue of $103.59 million. PowerFleet shares gained 2.6% to $4.55 in the after-hours trading session.

is projected to post a quarterly loss of 2 cents per share on revenue of $103.59 million. PowerFleet shares gained 2.6% to $4.55 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts expect Digital Turbine Inc. APPS to post quarterly earnings at 4 cents per share on revenue of $116.64 million after the closing bell. Digital Turbine shares rose 0.4% to $4.70 in the after-hours trading session.

