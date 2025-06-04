Dollar Tree, CrowdStrike And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Dollar Tree Inc. DLTR to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $4.54 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Dollar Tree shares gained 1.6% to $98.25 in after-hours trading.
- CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. CRWD posted better-than-expected earnings for the first quarter and also raised its full-year guidance. However, the company said it expects second-quarter revenue to be between $1.145 billion and $1.152 billion versus estimates of $1.23 billion. The company anticipates second-quarter adjusted earnings of 82 cents to 84 cents per share versus estimates of 92 cents per share. CrowdStrike shares fell 6.5% to $457.09 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting THOR Industries Inc. THO to post quarterly earnings at $1.76 per share on revenue of $2.61 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. THOR Industries shares rose 4% to close at $82.41 on Tuesday.
Check out our premarket coverage here
- Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Co. HPE reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings after the market closed on Tuesday. Hewlett-Packard Enterprise said it sees third-quarter revenue of $8.2 billion to $8.5 billion versus estimates of $8.85 billion. The company expects third-quarter adjusted earnings in the range of 40 cents to 45 cents per share, versus estimates of 56 cents per share. Hewlett-Packard Enterprise shares gained 4.6% to $18.51 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect PVH Corp. PVH to post quarterly earnings at $2.24 per share on revenue of $1.93 billion after the closing bell. PVH shares rose 0.6% to $82.99 in after-hours trading.
Check This Out:
- Cramer: Should’ve Told Investors To ‘Pull The Trigger’ On Trade Desk, Can’t Believe ‘How Low’ Gentex Has Fallen
Photo courtesy: Around the World Photos / Shutterstock.com
Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
CRWDCrowdStrike Holdings Inc
$456.65-6.57%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
93.38
Growth
49.42
Quality
Not Available
Value
3.02
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In:
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in