June 4, 2025 4:37 AM 2 min read

Dollar Tree, CrowdStrike And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Dollar Tree Inc. DLTR to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $4.54 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Dollar Tree shares gained 1.6% to $98.25 in after-hours trading.
  • CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. CRWD posted better-than-expected earnings for the first quarter and also raised its full-year guidance. However, the company said it expects second-quarter revenue to be between $1.145 billion and $1.152 billion versus estimates of $1.23 billion. The company anticipates second-quarter adjusted earnings of 82 cents to 84 cents per share versus estimates of 92 cents per share. CrowdStrike shares fell 6.5% to $457.09 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting THOR Industries Inc. THO to post quarterly earnings at $1.76 per share on revenue of $2.61 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. THOR Industries shares rose 4% to close at $82.41 on Tuesday.

Check out our premarket coverage here

  • Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Co. HPE reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings after the market closed on Tuesday. Hewlett-Packard Enterprise said it sees third-quarter revenue of $8.2 billion to $8.5 billion versus estimates of $8.85 billion. The company expects third-quarter adjusted earnings in the range of 40 cents to 45 cents per share, versus estimates of 56 cents per share. Hewlett-Packard Enterprise shares gained 4.6% to $18.51 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect PVH Corp. PVH to post quarterly earnings at $2.24 per share on revenue of $1.93 billion after the closing bell. PVH shares rose 0.6% to $82.99 in after-hours trading.

Check This Out:

Photo courtesy: Around the World Photos / Shutterstock.com

Loading...
Loading...
CRWD Logo
CRWDCrowdStrike Holdings Inc
$456.65-6.57%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
93.38
Growth
49.42
Quality
Not Available
Value
3.02
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
DLTR Logo
DLTRDollar Tree Inc
$98.601.94%
HPE Logo
HPEHewlett Packard Enterprise Co
$18.605.14%
PVH Logo
PVHPVH Corp
$84.021.79%
THO Logo
THOThor Industries Inc
$82.25-0.19%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved