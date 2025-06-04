Dollar Tree, CrowdStrike And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Dollar Tree Inc. DLTR to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $4.54 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Dollar Tree shares gained 1.6% to $98.25 in after-hours trading.

to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $4.54 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Dollar Tree shares gained 1.6% to $98.25 in after-hours trading. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. CRWD posted better-than-expected earnings for the first quarter and also raised its full-year guidance. However, the company said it expects second-quarter revenue to be between $1.145 billion and $1.152 billion versus estimates of $1.23 billion. The company anticipates second-quarter adjusted earnings of 82 cents to 84 cents per share versus estimates of 92 cents per share. CrowdStrike shares fell 6.5% to $457.09 in the after-hours trading session.

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Co. HPE reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings after the market closed on Tuesday. Hewlett-Packard Enterprise said it sees third-quarter revenue of $8.2 billion to $8.5 billion versus estimates of $8.85 billion. The company expects third-quarter adjusted earnings in the range of 40 cents to 45 cents per share, versus estimates of 56 cents per share. Hewlett-Packard Enterprise shares gained 4.6% to $18.51 in after-hours trading.

Photo courtesy: Around the World Photos / Shutterstock.com