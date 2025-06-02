June 2, 2025 3:42 AM 1 min read

Campbell's, SAIC And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Campbell’s Co. CPB to report quarterly earnings at 66 cents per share on revenue of $2.43 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Campbell’s shares gained 0.6% to $34.24 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect Science Applications International Corp. SAIC to post quarterly earnings at $2.13 per share on revenue of $1.87 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. SAIC shares rose 0.2% to $115.71 in after-hours trading.
  • Plus Therapeutics Inc. PSTV posted a net loss of $17.4 million, or $1.19 per share, for the first quarter, versus a year-ago net loss of $3.3 million, or 75 cents per share. Plus Therapeutics shares jumped 34.2% to $0.3851 in the after-hours trading session.

  • Sanofi SA SNY announced plans to acquire Blueprint Medicines Corp. BPMC for $9.5 billion. Blueprint Medicines shares fell 1.7% to close at $101.35 on Friday.
  • Analysts expect Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. CRDO to post quarterly earnings at 28 cents per share on revenue of $160.16 million after the closing bell. Credo Technology shares gained 0.6% to $61.30 in after-hours trading.

