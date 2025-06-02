Campbell's, SAIC And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Campbell’s Co. CPB to report quarterly earnings at 66 cents per share on revenue of $2.43 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Campbell’s shares gained 0.6% to $34.24 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect Science Applications International Corp. SAIC to post quarterly earnings at $2.13 per share on revenue of $1.87 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. SAIC shares rose 0.2% to $115.71 in after-hours trading.

Plus Therapeutics Inc. PSTV posted a net loss of $17.4 million, or $1.19 per share, for the first quarter, versus a year-ago net loss of $3.3 million, or 75 cents per share. Plus Therapeutics shares jumped 34.2% to $0.3851 in the after-hours trading session.

Sanofi SA SNY announced plans to acquire Blueprint Medicines Corp. BPMC for $9.5 billion. Blueprint Medicines shares fell 1.7% to close at $101.35 on Friday.

Analysts expect Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. CRDO to post quarterly earnings at 28 cents per share on revenue of $160.16 million after the closing bell. Credo Technology shares gained 0.6% to $61.30 in after-hours trading.

