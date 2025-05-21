Palantir Partners With SAP To Fuse Ontology, Foundry And Enterprise Data: CEO Alex Karp Calls It 'Extremely Valuable'

Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR announced a strategic partnership with enterprise software giant SAP SE SAP that will integrate Palantir’s data platforms with SAP’s enterprise solutions, the companies revealed at the SAP Sapphire conference.

What Happened: The collaboration brings together Palantir’s Ontology and Foundry platforms with SAP’s enterprise data systems, creating what Palantir described as “ultimate value creation” for partners.

“At Palantir, we are manically focused for our partners. We use Ontology to manage large language models and Foundry to reconcile data,” CEO Alex Karp said during the announcement. “The combination of those products and your products will be extremely valuable for everyone and we are very much looking forward to scaling this partnership.”

This deal represents Palantir’s latest move to expand its enterprise reach following significant stock growth, with shares up 480% over the past year. The data analytics firm has been aggressively pursuing commercial sector expansion alongside its traditional government contracting business.

Why It Matters: The partnership comes just days after Palantir announced another strategic alliance with Divergent Technologies, integrating Divergent’s AI-driven manufacturing capabilities with Palantir’s Warp Speed and Foundry platforms to transform manufacturing workflows for defense and commercial clients.

Despite its remarkable growth trajectory, investors should note that Palantir carries significant risks, including premium valuation metrics with price-to-sales ratios between 80-105x and forward P/E multiples exceeding 300x. The stock has demonstrated high volatility with 10-24% price swings following earnings reports.

