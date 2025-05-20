What's Going On With Palantir Technologies Stock On Tuesday?

Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR on Tuesday announced a strategic alliance with Divergent Technologies, aimed at transforming manufacturing workflows for defense and commercial sectors. This collaboration integrates Divergent’s advanced digital production capabilities with Palantir’s software platforms, Warp Speed and Foundry.

This move brings on-demand access to precision-built parts and next-gen production to Palantir’s global clients.

Divergent’s Adaptive Production System uses AI-based design, additive manufacturing, and robotic assembly to create lightweight, high-performance parts at lower costs and faster turnaround than traditional methods.

Through this partnership, users of Palantir’s platforms will be able to detect supply chain risks and immediately generate the components needed to address disruptions.

Lukas Czinger, Divergent’s President and CEO, stated, “By providing access to Divergent’s next generation manufacturing directly within Palantir’s industry leading software our customers can identify and solve production shortages and new product developments on unmatched timelines.”

Shyam Sankar, CTO of Palantir, praised Divergent’s approach as revolutionary: “The Divergent Adaptive Production System is a mind-bending example of what’s possible when the world’s most advanced software fuses with the world’s most advanced manufacturing.”

Warp Speed, Palantir’s manufacturing operating system, is already being adopted by a second wave of clients to help reestablish domestic manufacturing capacity.

Palantir could find new growth avenues as Saudi Crown Prince unveils plans for massive investment opportunities ranging from $600 billion to $1 trillion, aimed at driving extensive regional development.

At the same time, President Donald Trump voiced his backing for Middle East stability and economic expansion, potentially strengthening the landscape for U.S. tech firms operating in the region.

Price Action: PLTR shares are trading higher by 0.13% to $126.50 at last check Tuesday.

