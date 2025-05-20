Palantir Technologies, Inc. PLTR stock has soared 480% over the past year, grabbing the attention of Wall Street and retail traders alike. But with such a meteoric rise, the stakes are higher than ever.

Here are 10 critical risks investors should consider before chasing further gains:

Sky-High Valuation Palantir trades at a premium rarely seen, with price-to-sales ratios as high as 80 to 105x and forward P/E multiples exceeding 300x. At those levels, even a minor earnings miss could trigger a sharp correction for the stock.

Stock Volatility Palantir's valuation magnifies price swings and the stock is a favorite among retail investors. The stock has seen 10% to 24% moves after earnings and is highly sensitive to sentiment shifts, which could leave it vulnerable to a large drop.

Customer Concentration Two-thirds of the company's revenue comes from Palantir's top 20 clients, according to corporate filings. If any major customer leaves or reduces spending, the company's revenue could be significantly impacted.

Heavy Reliance on Government Contracts A large portion of Palantir's revenue comes from government clients, especially the U.S. Department of Defense. Budget cuts or contract cancellations could hit revenue hard.

Decelerating Growth While recent U.S. commercial growth is strong, international and overall growth rates have slowed due in part to economic headwinds and slower adoption of AI in Europe.

"The region is going through a very structural change and doesn't quite get AI," CEO Alex Karp said, per AInvest.

Insider Selling Karp and other insiders have sold millions of shares, raising questions about management's long-term confidence. Major investors, including Cathie Wood's ARK Invest, have recently reduced positions in Palantir, which could signal concerns about the company's long-term valuation.

Regulatory and Ethical Risks Some controversial contracts, including one with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, have been criticized by Amnesty International and other advocacy groups who said that Palantir's technology contributed to human rights violations against migrants and asylum-seekers. Increased controversy and regulatory scrutiny on data privacy could harm Palantir's reputation and restrict growth in the future.

