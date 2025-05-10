PLTR Stock Remains Long-Term Buy Despite Sky-High Valuation, Says Prime Capital's McGough—Joins Dan Ives In Predicting $1 Trillion Market Cap Amid AI Surge

Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR remains a stock to hold for the long term despite recent market volatility, with the potential to reach a $1 trillion valuation, according to Will McGough, Director of Investments at Prime Capital Financial.

What Happened: McGough maintains his buy recommendation on the artificial intelligence software company even after its shares have surged 55% this year, pushing its market cap to $281 billion, now exceeding Salesforce, which generates 10 times more revenue, reported CNBC.

“I think you own for the ride to a trillion-dollar market cap knowing it’s going to be extremely volatile,” McGough said.

The bullish outlook aligns with Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives, who recently raised his price target from $120 to $140 while calling Palantir “the Messi of AI” and “a core name in the AI Revolution.” Ives similarly projected a trillion-dollar valuation within three years, citing the company’s success with its AIP product and multi-million dollar deals pipeline.

Why It Matters: Palantir’s lofty valuation metrics remain controversial, trading at 520 times trailing earnings, almost 200 times forward earnings and 90 times revenue. The disparity has created a stark divide between institutional skeptics and retail investors who have driven the stock up over 400% in the past year.

The data analytics firm reported impressive first-quarter results, with revenue beating expectations at $883.86 million, up 39% year-over-year. U.S. commercial revenue specifically surged 71%, while CEO Alex Karp described a “tectonic shift” in software adoption.

Price Action: Palantir closed at $117.30 on Friday, down 1.55% for the day. In after-hours trading, the stock dipped another 0.49% to $116.72. Year to date, Palantir shares have surged 56%.

