Mark Zuckerberg Overtakes Jeff Bezos To Become World's Second-Richest Person As Meta Stock Soars

Meta Platforms Inc. META CEO Mark Zuckerberg has become the world's second-richest person, overtaking Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN founder Jeff Bezos.

What Happened: Zuckerberg's net worth has climbed to $212 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, after Meta shares jumped more than 16% over the past month, outperforming the S&P 500's 11.52% gain.

Amazon stock rose just 6.33% in the same period, keeping Bezos' net worth at $209 billion.

On Monday, Zuckerberg gained $846 million, while Bezos lost $2.90 billion, the data showed.

While Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk remains in the top spot with a net worth of $331 billion, he saw a $4.97 billion dip. Bezos has lost $2.9 billion, extending his year-to-date loss to $30 billion.

Zuckerberg, on the other hand, was the only gainer among the top three, adding $846 million to his as of the last change and $4.63 billion year to date.

Why It's Important: On May 1, Meta reported first-quarter revenue of $42.31 billion, surpassing analyst expectations of $41.39 billion. For the second quarter, the company expects revenue between $42.5 billion and $45.5 billion, compared to Benzinga Pro's estimate of $44.06 billion.

Price Action: Meta shares are up just 0.01% year-to-date but have climbed 28.69% over the past 12 months. On Monday, the stock rose 0.38% during regular trading but slipped 0.36% after hours, settling at $597.10.

Meta currently holds a consensus price target of $704.19, based on assessments from 43 analysts. The highest target comes from Tigress Financial, which set a price of $935 on Feb. 11, 2025, while the lowest was issued by Scotiabank at $525 on April 21.

The three most recent analyst updates by RBC Capital, Morgan Stanley, and JMP Securities set an average price target of $713.33. That figure suggests a potential upside of 19.47% from Meta’s current trading level.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings assigns Meta a strong growth score of 74.97%, highlighting its solid performance. Click here to see how it stacks up against Amazon and Tesla.

