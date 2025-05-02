Roblox Plots Aggressive Expansion With AI And Brand Partnerships — Sees Path To 10% Of Gaming Market

Roblox Corp. RBLX is intensifying its push to capture 10% of the global gaming market, leveraging artificial intelligence, genre diversification, and strategic brand partnerships as central pillars of its growth strategy.

What Happened: The company, which reported first-quarter 2025 revenue of $1.21 billion, up 29% year over year and above analyst forecasts-continues to outperform expectations in both revenue and bookings, signaling robust demand and effective execution of its business plan.

CEO David Baszucki reaffirmed Roblox's ambitious target during the latest earnings call, stating, "We're gonna see 10% of the gaming market by consumer spending on the Roblox platform."

Currently, Roblox holds about 3% of the gaming market, according to CFO Mike Guthrie, but management remains optimistic, citing the platform's resilience even during economic downturns and its appeal as a low-cost entertainment option.

Why It Matters: A key driver of Roblox's strategy is the integration of artificial intelligence tools to streamline content creation and enhance platform safety. The company now operates over 200 AI pipelines, with applications ranging from automated moderation to generative asset creation.

Roblox is also broadening its genre offerings, targeting categories such as sports, racing, role-playing, and battle games. The company reported a 69% year-over-year growth in these tracked genres, reflecting successful diversification efforts.

Price Action: Roblox stock closed at $69.00 on Wednesday, up 2.91% for the day. In after-hours trading, the stock edged up an additional 0.14%. Year to date, Roblox shares have gained 17.27%.

Roblox demonstrates stronger momentum and growth than rivals such as Unity Software Inc. U, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. TTWO, and Electronic Arts Inc. EA. However, the stock scores lower on valuation metrics, while maintaining a positive price trend from the short to long term, according to Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings. Sign up to learn more.

Photo Courtesy: Alex Photo Stock On Shutterstock.com

