Core & Main, KB Home And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Core & Main Inc. CNM to report quarterly earnings at 36 cents per share on revenue of $1.67 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Core & Main shares gained 2.3% to $50.78 in after-hours trading.

KB Home KBH reported weaker-than-expected first-quarter results after the closing bell on Monday. KB Home said it expects full-year 2025 housing revenue to be in the range of $6.6 billion to $7 billion. The company anticipates 2025 average selling prices of $480,000 to $495,000. KB Home shares dipped 7.2% to $57.34 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect GameStop Corp. GME to post quarterly earnings at 8 cents per share on revenue of $1.48 billion. The company will release earnings after the markets close. GameStop shares rose 0.6% to $25.75 in after-hours trading.

Trump Media and Technology Group Corp . DJT announced a partnership with cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com to introduce a series of exchange-traded funds. Trump Media and Technology shares jumped 9.4% to $22.99 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts expect Worthington Enterprises Inc. WOR to post quarterly earnings at 71 cents per share on revenue of $285.54 million after the closing bell. Worthington shares rose 3.1% to close at $41.03 on Monday.

Photo courtesy: Core & Main