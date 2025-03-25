March 25, 2025 2:27 AM 1 min read

Core & Main, KB Home And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Core & Main Inc. CNM to report quarterly earnings at 36 cents per share on revenue of $1.67 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Core & Main shares gained 2.3% to $50.78 in after-hours trading.
  • KB Home KBH reported weaker-than-expected first-quarter results after the closing bell on Monday. KB Home said it expects full-year 2025 housing revenue to be in the range of $6.6 billion to $7 billion. The company anticipates 2025 average selling prices of $480,000 to $495,000. KB Home shares dipped 7.2% to $57.34 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect GameStop Corp. GME to post quarterly earnings at 8 cents per share on revenue of $1.48 billion. The company will release earnings after the markets close. GameStop shares rose 0.6% to $25.75 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

  • Trump Media and Technology Group Corp. DJT announced a partnership with cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com to introduce a series of exchange-traded funds. Trump Media and Technology shares jumped 9.4% to $22.99 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Worthington Enterprises Inc. WOR to post quarterly earnings at 71 cents per share on revenue of $285.54 million after the closing bell. Worthington shares rose 3.1% to close at $41.03 on Monday.

Check This Out:

Photo courtesy: Core & Main

CNM Logo
CNMCore & Main Inc
$50.785.20%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum42.75
Growth79.32
Quality-
Value28.55
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
DJT Logo
DJTTrump Media & Technology Group Corp
$22.9913.5%
GME Logo
GMEGameStop Corp
$25.754.04%
KBH Logo
KBHKB Home
$57.34-4.03%
WOR Logo
WORWorthington Enterprises Inc
$41.033.14%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
EquitiesNewsPre-Market OutlookMarketsTrading IdeasStocks To Watch

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved