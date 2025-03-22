UAE Pledges $1.4 Trillion Investment In US Tech, Energy, And Manufacturing: Trump And Sheikh Tahnoon Strengthen Strategic Ties

During a high-level meeting at the White House, President Donald Trump hosted UAE National Security Advisor Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed, marking a significant step in strengthening economic relations between the United States and the United Arab Emirates.

Sheikh Tahnoon, visiting Washington at the direction of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, was accompanied by an extensive delegation, including heads of major UAE Sovereign Wealth Funds and corporations, per a statement from the U.S. Embassy & Consulate in the United Arab Emirates.

The key highlight of the meeting was the announcement of a 10-year, $1.4 trillion investment framework, signaling the UAE's commitment to substantially increasing its investments in the U.S. economy.

These investments will focus on critical sectors such as artificial intelligence infrastructure, energy, semiconductors, and American manufacturing.

This landmark agreement aims to bolster U.S. leadership in technology and infrastructure, with the UAE committing to invest significantly in the next-generation data centers, energy solutions, and advanced technology development.

In addition to the broader framework, several UAE-based companies made significant announcements. For instance, Abu Dhabi-based MGX, BlackRock, Inc. BLK, Microsoft Corporation MSFT

, and Global Infrastructure Partners welcomed NVIDIA Corporation NVDA and xAI into the AI Infrastructure Partnership, aimed at mobilizing up to $100 billion for data center and energy infrastructure.

Meanwhile, XRG, owned by ADNOC, committed to supporting U.S. natural gas production with a major investment in a LNG export facility in Texas.

Sheikh Tahnoon also praised President Trump for his leadership, which he believes has stimulated foreign direct investment and fostered robust economic partnerships between the two nations.

As part of his official visit to the U.S., Sheikh Tahnoon met with Scott Bessent, U.S. Secretary of the Treasury, to discuss areas of economic and financial cooperation between the UAE and the U.S. and explore ways to strengthen them to serve the interests of both countries.

Both parties expressed their commitment to further strengthen the strategic partnership, particularly in advanced technology, energy, and infrastructure sectors.

