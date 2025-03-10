Jamie Dimon Cashed Out $234 Million In JPMorgan Stock, Warren Buffett Stockpiled $334 Billion In Cash — Weeks Later, Markets Crashed. Coincidence?

Two of Wall Street’s most influential figures took significant financial actions just days before a major market downturn, raising questions about market timing and insider knowledge.

What Happened: JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon sold $234 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM stock on Feb 20, according to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings. The sale involved approximately 866,361 shares at around $269.83 per share through various family trusts and LLCs.

Days later, Warren Buffett‘s Berkshire Hathaway BRK BRK announced a record $334 billion cash balance, suggesting potential caution about market valuations.

Over the next 18 days following these moves, the Nasdaq 100 crashed 8.83%, with JPM stock falling over 9.63% in the same period.

Dimon’s trades have historically served as leading market indicators. During the pandemic in May 2020, he publicly stated JPM was “very valuable” amid the market panic, with the stock surging 41% higher within three weeks—event traders dubbed the “Dimon Bottom.”

These moves coincide with broader market concerns about the economic outlook and policy direction. Futures dropped Sunday evening, with Nasdaq-100 futures falling 0.80% to 20,068.25. The previous week saw the S&P 500 decline 3.10% and Nasdaq Composite drop 3.45%.

Tesla Inc TSLA Chair Robyn Denholm recently sold about $33.7 million in stock, according to an SEC filing on Monday. Since the transaction on Dec. 2, the stock has dropped 30.69%.

Why It Matters: Economic concerns have intensified as President Donald Trump described the economy as going through “a period of transition” when questioned about recession possibilities. Bond market signals have raised alarm bells, with investors moving into short-dated Treasuries amid anticipation of potential Federal Reserve rate cuts.

Buffett recently characterized tariffs as “an act of war” that functions as a consumer tax. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has warned that tariffs could reduce corporate earnings by 1-2% for every 5% tariff increase, potentially triggering a 5% S&P 500 decline.

Despite market uncertainty, Buffett maintains his long-term bullishness on American companies, stating, “A majority of any money I manage will always be in the United States.”

