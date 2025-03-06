Broadcom Shares Jump 13% In After-Hours Trading On Strong AI Results — Gary Black Says, 'This Should Help AI Stocks Tomorrow

Broadcom Inc. AVGO shares jumped 12.82% in after-hours trading Thursday after reporting better-than-expected first-quarter results, recovering from a 6.33% drop during regular trading hours amid a broader artificial intelligence chip selloff.

What Happened: The semiconductor giant posted first-quarter revenue of $14.92 billion, surpassing analyst estimates of $14.61 billion, along with adjusted earnings of $1.60 per share, exceeding the expected $1.49 per share, according to Benzinga Pro data.

The Future Fund LLC Managing Partner Gary Black highlighted Broadcom’s strong performance stating, “This should help AI stocks tomorrow.”

$AVGO: After falling -6.3% today on rival $MRVL ‘s weak 1Q rev guidance, AVGO beat on 4Q results (Rev $14.9B vs $14.6B est; EPS $1.60 vs $1.50 est) and offered strong 1Q rev guidance ($14.9B vs $14.6B est) fueled by strong AI spending ($4.4B vs $4.2B est). This should help AI… — Gary Black (@garyblack00) March 6, 2025

CNBC’s Jim Cramer shared a similar sentiment, writing, “Whoever is walking down Broadcom right now I think is making a mistake.”

Whoever is walking down Broadcom right now i think is making a mistake — Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) March 6, 2025

The company expects continued AI momentum, projecting second-quarter AI semiconductor revenue of $4.4 billion as “hyperscale partners continue to invest in AI XPUs and connectivity solutions for AI data centers.” Overall second-quarter revenue guidance stands at approximately $14.9 billion, above analyst estimates of $14.76 billion.

Why It Matters: The selloff in AI chip stocks on Thursday included Nvidia Corp. NVDA, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. TSM, which fell in sympathy with Marvell Technology Inc.‘s MRVL weaker guidance.

Broadcom has a consensus price target of $537.08 based on 26 analyst ratings, with recent targets from Morgan Stanley, Barclays, and Mizuho averaging $255.33.

