Oracle's Larry Ellison Says Cancer Vaccine Tailored In 48 Hours Could Soon Be A Reality As Trump Announces $500 Billion AI Investment

Oracle Corp. ORCL co-founder Larry Ellison unveiled plans for an artificial intelligence-driven cancer vaccine system that could deliver personalized treatments within 48 hours, speaking at a White House briefing alongside tech leaders and President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

What Happened: The announcement came as part of a broader $500 billion AI infrastructure initiative called Stargate, a joint venture between Oracle, OpenAI, and SoftBank Group. The project will establish massive data centers across the United States, starting with a facility in Abilene, Texas.

“We can diagnose cancer using AI through a simple blood test,” Ellison explained during the briefing. “Once we sequence the genes of that cancer tumor, we can design an mRNA vaccine for each individual robotically using AI in about 48 hours.”

The initiative sparked a rally in AI-related stocks, with Oracle shares climbing 7.17% to close at $172.57. Other tech companies also saw significant gains, with NVIDIA Corp. NVDA rising 3.95%, Arm Holdings plc ARM up 8.94%, and Dell Technologies Inc. DELL advancing 4.20%.

Why It Matters: The Stargate venture will initially invest $100 billion in U.S.-based AI infrastructure, with plans to expand to $500 billion over four years. The project includes the construction of ten 500,000-square-foot data centers, with potential expansion to 20 facilities beyond the initial Texas location.

During the announcement, Ellison also highlighted AI applications in healthcare, particularly focusing on electronic health records. The system would enable doctors in remote locations to access treatment protocols from leading cancer centers like Memorial Sloan Kettering.

The project represents one of the largest private sector investments in AI infrastructure to date, positioning the United States to strengthen its leadership in artificial intelligence technology development.

