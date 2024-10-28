U.S. stocks witnessed an upward trend as trading approached its end on Monday. The Dow Jones index saw an increase of over 270 points. The Dow traded up 0.65% to 42387.57, while the NASDAQ rose 0.3% to 18,567.19. The S&P 500 also experienced a rise, gaining 0.3% to 5,823.52.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Ford Motor Company F

Ford’s shares closed at $11.37, up 2.71% for the day. The stock’s intraday high was $11.39, with a low of $11.12. The 52-week high and low stand at $14.85 and $9.49 respectively. Ford reported a third-quarter revenue of $46.2 billion, surpassing the consensus estimate of $41.88 billion. The Detroit-based automaker also reported quarterly earnings of 49 cents per share, beating estimates of 47 cents per share.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD

AMD’s shares ended the day at $159.92, up 2.36%. The stock’s intraday high and low were $160.28 and $157.04 respectively, with a 52-week high and low of $227.3 and $94.07. AMD is set to report its third-quarter earnings on Wednesday, with Wall Street expecting 92 cents in EPS and $6.71 billion in revenues.

Trump Media & Technology Group DJT

Trump Media & Technology Group’s shares closed at $47.36, up 21.59%. The Donald Trump-linked stock’s intraday high and low were $47.68 and $41.25 respectively, with a 52-week high and low of $79.38 and $22.55. The stock is seeing a massive rally despite its lack of financial fundamentals.

MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR

MicroStrategy’s shares closed at $255.34, up 8.96%. The stock’s intraday high and low were $259.5 and $242.77 respectively, with a 52-week high and low of $259.5 and $41. MicroStrategy ended Friday as the sixth-most traded stock on Wall Street. Notably on Monday, Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap, crossed the psychologically important $70,000 threshold.

Tesla, Inc. TSLA

Tesla’s shares closed at $262.51, down 2.48%. The stock’s intraday high and low were $273.54 and $262.24 respectively, with a 52-week high and low of $273.54 and $138.8. Tesla can deploy fast charging for its Semi truck at about $500/kW given its experience in developing and deploying charging infrastructure.

