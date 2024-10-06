Economist Justin Wolfers Points To Obesity Rate Decline As Ozempic And Wegovy Spur Historic Shift In Fight Against Obesity — Has US Reached A Turning Point?

The United States may have reached a turning point in its decades-long battle against obesity. Recent data suggests that 2020 could mark the year when obesity rates in America not only peaked but began to decline, echoing the historic moment in 1963 when cigarette sales in the U.S. hit their apex before falling.

What Happened: Renowned economist Justin Wolfers highlighted this significant shift on social media platform X, stating, “From the Department of Things Really Are Getting Better: The U.S. obesity rate may have peaked, and for the first time in a long time, it fell last year.” Wolfers attributes this change to new weight loss drugs, adding, “Chalk up another one to progress.”

John Burn-Murdoch, writing an opinion piece for the Financial Times, suggests that one in eight U.S. adults have used these drugs, with 6% currently taking them.

The potential catalyst for this unprecedented decline? A new generation of diabetes and weight loss drugs, including Ozempic and Wegovy. These medications, which have shown remarkable results in clinical trials, are now being used by a significant portion of the U.S. population.

As the U.S. leads this potential obesity decline, other countries are likely to follow suit. In Denmark, home to Novo Nordisk NVO, the creator of Ozempic and Wegovy, 3% of adults were using these drugs by the end of 2023, coinciding with a slowdown in obesity rate increases.

From the Department of Things Really Are Getting Better: The U.S. obesity rate may have peaked, and for the first time in a long time, it fell last year.



And yes, it's the new weight loss drugs, which really work. Chalk up another one to progress.https://t.co/jFxoPNYsIW pic.twitter.com/icLjvfR57u — Justin Wolfers (@JustinWolfers) October 5, 2024

See Also: Eli Lilly Nears First Trillion Dollar Pharma Title, But Investors Caution Amid Sky-High Valuation

Why It Matters: The decline in obesity rates is significant in the context of recent developments in the pharmaceutical industry. Roche Holdings AG RHHBY has fast-tracked its obesity drug development, aiming for over $3 billion in sales potential. This move underscores the growing market for effective weight loss treatments.

Additionally, Eli Lilly and Co LLY is exploring broader applications for its weight-loss drugs, Mounjaro and Zepbound, targeting individuals with a lower BMI.

Despite the promising results, a recent study reveals a gap between clinical trial promises and real-world outcomes for drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy.

Read Next:

Image Via Shutterstock