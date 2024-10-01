Eli Lilly Eyes New Trials For Weight-Loss Drugs In Non-Obese Patients

Pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly and Co LLY is reportedly exploring broader applications for its popular weight-loss drugs, Mounjaro and Zepbound.

The company is considering clinical trials targeting individuals with a lower body mass index (BMI), expanding beyond the obese patient population to include those not classified as overweight but at risk of gaining weight.

In a Financial Times report, CEO Dave Ricks highlighted the company’s plans to study the effects of these medications on people with a BMI of 25, compared to the standard BMI threshold of 27 in Europe and the U.S. for clinical trials.

Ricks hinted that the company’s long-term goal may involve using GLP-1 class drugs for overall health maintenance.

He told FT that these drugs might benefit people who are not yet overweight but are seeking to prevent conditions such as diabetes, vascular dementia, or strokes.

Eli Lilly has already been studying Zepbound in patients with a BMI of 27 or above, especially those facing weight-related health issues, but is now considering lowering that threshold to include more individuals, particularly for its experimental weight-loss pill, orforglipron.

Eli Lilly has also been vocal in discouraging the use of Zepbound for cosmetic purposes, particularly among wealthy individuals and celebrities using the drug off-label.

The company has argued that the limited supply of these medications should be reserved for diabetic and obese patients who need them most.

Ricks reiterated the company’s stance, saying they are “not comfortable” with the drug’s off-label use for vanity.

In a bold move, Eli Lilly aired a commercial during the Academy Awards to emphasize that Zepbound should not be used simply to fit into a smaller dress or tuxedo for a special event.

Price Action: LLY stock is up 0.32% at $888.73 at the last check on Tuesday.

