GE Aerospace Takes Flight With AI Wingmate: Boosts Innovation, Employee Productivity With Microsoft's Azure AI

GE Aerospace GE shares are trading higher on Monday. The company launched AI Wingmate to support its 52,000 employees in enhancing quality and innovation in flight.

The company collaborated with Microsoft Corporation MSFT and integrated Azure AI, including Azure OpenAI Service, to ensure security, compliance, and responsible AI use within its network.

AI Wingmate offers GE Aerospace employees a secure internal platform to access a comprehensive suite of generative AI capabilities, incorporating new data and insights from employees over time to meet the company’s business needs.

The launch of this internal generative AI platform marks a significant milestone in GE Aerospace’s decade-long effort to integrate AI across its operations.

During this period, the company has more than doubled its investment in AI technology, establishing itself as one of the leading AI patent holders in the aviation industry.

David Burns, Chief Information Officer, GE Aerospace, said, “The launch of AI Wingmate will transform employee productivity, allowing our people to spend more time solving our customers’ toughest problems.”

“Generative AI is changing the way we all work, enabling us to be more productive with our daily work tasks than ever before. Ultimately, this will strengthen our ability to help the aerospace industry meet our highest objectives of enhanced safety, sustainability, and reducing supply chain.”

“We are particularly excited about plans to launch a new generative AI based module exclusively dedicated to FLIGHT DECK, our proprietary lean operating model that is the foundation of how we work. The generative AI platform will serve as a vehicle for employees to learn about FLIGHT DECK and its ten fundamentals.”

Price Action: GE shares are up 0.55% at $188.46 at the last check Monday.

