Poland Taps GE Aerospace for Apache Engine Support: Finalizes New Offset Agreement

GE Aerospace GE and the Polish Ministry of National Defense finalized an offset agreement for the anticipated purchase of 96 Boeing Company BA AH-64E Apache Guardian helicopters, which will use GE’s T700 engines.

The offset agreement with WZL-1 and WAT will generate high-value jobs in Poland and provide advanced engine MRO technology, training, and support, enhancing Poland’s defense industry and Apache fleet maintenance.

Under the agreement, WZL-1 will handle licensed MRO support for T700/CT7 engines on Apache, S-70i Black Hawk, and Leonardo AW149 and AW101 helicopters.

WAT will oversee training for Polish technicians, military personnel, and WZL-1 employees to support these helicopters and train future engineering staff for the Polish Armed Forces.

These partnerships will provide the Polish Ministry of National Defense with a complete engine depot and domestic training capabilities, ensuring supply security for T700/CT7-powered platforms.

The T700/CT7 family of turboshaft and turboprop engines currently powers 15 helicopter and fixed-wing aircraft types, serving over 130 customers across more than 50 countries.

To date, over 25,000 T700/CT7 engines have been delivered, accumulating more than 130 million flight hours.

Rita Flaherty, vice president, Global Sales & Business Development at GE Aerospace, said, “These collaborations with WZL-1 and WAT will be the key to ensuring Poland has the right capabilities and resources to support Poland’s growing fleet of GE Aerospace’s T700/CT7 engines.”

“WZL-1 has significant expertise in engine MRO services and WAT is known for its sophisticated military training and producing well qualified technicians who will work on these engines for decades to come.”

“Both partners perfectly complement the Polish Armed Forces’ requirement for in-country capabilities, and GE Aerospace looks forward to working with these Polish companies as they support the T700/CT7 family of engines.”

