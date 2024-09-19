Crude Oil Gains Over 1%; Mobileye Global Shares Jump

U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the S&P 500 gaining around 100 500 points on Thursday.

The Dow traded up 1.28% to 42,032.26 while the NASDAQ rose 2.65% to 18,038.75. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.80% to 5,719.64.

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Information technology shares jumped by 3.3% on Thursday.

In trading on Thursday, utilities shares fell by 0.5%.

Top Headline

Darden Restaurants, Inc. DRI reported first-quarter financial results on Thursday.

The company reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.75, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $1.83. Quarterly sales of $2.76 billion missed the street view of $2.80 billion.

FactSet said it sees fiscal 2025 revenue of $2.285 billion–$2.305 billion versus $2.301 billion estimate and adjusted EPS of $16.80–$17.40 versus consensus of $17.36.

Equities Trading UP



Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. EWTX shares shot up 54% to $29.42 after the company announced top-line data of EDG-7500 from the Phase 1 trial in healthy subjects and the single-dose arm of the Phase 2 CIRRUS-HCMtrial in patients with obstructive HCM.

Shares of Signing Day Sports, Inc. SGN got a boost, surging 265% to $0.4737 after the company announced it will acquire sports gaming technology company Swifty Global.

Mobileye Global Inc. MBLY shares were also up, gaining 17% to $13.59 after Intel Corp INTC said it does not plan to divest its majority interest in the company. U.S. Fed rate cut also had a bearing on the stock price movement.

Equities Trading DOWN

Haoxi Health Technology Limited HAO shares dropped 75% to $0.76. Haoxi Health Technology announced the pricing of a $12 million underwritten follow-on public offering of 4 million units at a price of $3 per unit.

Shares of Progyny, Inc. PGNY were down 33% to $16.47 after a client elected to exercise an option to terminate its services agreement with the company.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. VVOS was down, falling 21% to $3.26 after the company announced a $4.3 million registered offering of 1.36 million shares of common stock at $3.15 per share.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded up 1.4% to $71.93 while gold traded up 0.6% at $2,614.30.

Silver traded up 2.2% to $31.37 on Thursday, while copper rose 1.2% to $4.35.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 climbed 1.38%, Germany's DAX climbed 1.55% and France's CAC 40 jumped 2.29%. Spain's IBEX 35 Index rose 0.80%, while London's FTSE 100 rose 0.91%.

The Bank of England maintained the Bank Rate at 5% during its September meeting, after cutting rates by 25 bps in August. The current account surplus in the Eurozone increased to €48 billion in July from €25.5 billion in the year-ago period.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed higher on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 2.13%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index surging 2%, China's Shanghai Composite Index gaining 0.69% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.29%.

Hong Kong's unemployment rate came in unchanged at 3% in the three months ending August. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority cut its base rate by 50bps to 5.25% at its recent meeting.

Economics

The U.S. reported a current account deficit of $266.8 billion in the second quarter versus a gap of $241 billion in the prior period and higher than market estimates of a $260 billion gap.

U.S. initial jobless claims fell by 12,000 from the prior week to 219,000 in the week ending September 14, compared to market expectations of 230,000.

The Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index climbed to 1.7 in September from -7 in the previous month and topping market estimates of -1.

U.S. natural-gas stocks rose 58 billion cubic feet during the week that ended Sept. 13, compared to market expectations of a 53 bcf gain.

