FuboTV's Lawsuit Against Disney, Fox, And Warner Scheduled For October 2025 Trial: Report

FuboTV Inc. FUBO shares are trading slightly lower on Friday.

The company’s lawsuit against Fox Corporation, Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. WBD, and Walt Disney Company DIS regarding their plans to launch a new sports-streaming service is reportedly set to go to trial next fall.

This could potentially delay the planned launch before the upcoming football season, reported Bloomberg. U.S. District Judge Margaret Garnett scheduled the trial to begin on October 6, 2025.

Last month, Garnett granted a preliminary injunction that halted the $42.99-a-month service, Venu Sports, from advancing while the lawsuit is ongoing.

Also Read: Federal Judge Blocks Disney, Fox, Warner Bros. Sports Venture After FuboTV Antitrust Lawsuit

The media giants had intended to launch Venu on August 23, ahead of the college and pro football seasons. The report highlighted that this timing suggests that, even if the three companies win the case, Venu will probably miss the early games. Garnett stated she anticipates the trial will take between three to four weeks.

Fubo, a smaller sports streaming service, filed a lawsuit in February, alleging that the larger media companies are using their control over major sports rights to unfairly dominate their competitors.

The Bloomberg report further noted that the lawsuit is part of a larger series of legal disputes over the valuable rights to sports events as viewers shift away from cable television in favor of streaming services.

Fox, Warner, and Disney contend that Venu wouldn’t harm competition, as they still need to negotiate rights individually and compete for viewers across different platforms, per the report.

The Justice Department is also set to investigate the Venu deal due to concerns that it might negatively impact consumers and reduce competition between media rivals and sports leagues, Bloomberg added.

According to Benzinga Pro, FUBO stock has lost over 29% in the past year. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via ProShares Trust ProShares Metaverse ETF VERS.

Price Action: FUBO shares are trading higher by 2.22% to $1.76 on Friday.

Photo via Shutterstock

