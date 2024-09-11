Trump Media & Technology, GameStop, AMD, JPMorgan And Tesla: Why These 5 Stocks Are On Investors' Radars Today

On Tuesday, U.S. major indices showed mixed results: the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2% to 40,736.96, while the S&P 500 increased by 0.45% to 5,495.52. The Nasdaq rose by 0.9% to finish at 17,025.88

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp DJT

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp closed up 3.27% at $18.63, with an intraday high of $20.10 and a low of $17.78. The 52-week high and low stand at $79.38 and $17.78 respectively. The company was in the spotlight due to the first and potentially only debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia.

GameStop Corporation GME

GameStop’s stock fell by 3.30% to close at $23.45. The stock’s intraday high was $24.8 and the low was $23.13. The 52-week high and low are $64.83 and $9.95 respectively. GameStop reported second-quarter net sales of $798.0 million, missing the Street consensus estimate of $895.7 million.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD

Advanced Micro Devices’ stock went up by 3.39% to close at $142.84. The intraday high and low were $143.08 and $137.25 respectively, with the 52-week high and low being $227.3 and $93.12. The company announced it will host its "Advancing AI 2024" event on Oct. 10, 2024.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM

JPMorgan’s stock fell by 5.19% to close at $205.56. The intraday high was $218.64 and the low was $200.61. The 52-week high and low stand at $225.48 and $135.19 respectively. The company reportedly appointed Humberto Garcia-Salas and Andrew Redmond as managing directors in its Mid-Cap Investment Banking division.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla’s stock rose by 4.58% to close at $226.17. The intraday high and low were $226.4 and $218.64 respectively, with the 52-week high and low being $278.97 and $138.8. The company reportedly witnessed 16,200 insurance registrations in China last week, marking a jump of 12.5% from the week before.

