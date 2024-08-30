Novo Nordisk Touts Encouraging Wegovy Data To Lower Risk Of Severe Complications In Heart Failure Patients

Friday, The Lancet published a new pooled, participant-level analysis of patients with heart failure with mildly reduced ejection fraction or heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) from Novo Nordisk A/S‘ NVO SELECT, FLOW, STEP-HFpEF, and STEP-HFpEF DM trials.

According to the analysis, semaglutide led to a 31% reduced risk of combined cardiovascular (CV) death or worsening heart failure (HF) events, based on an incidence of 5.4% in patients assigned to semaglutide versus 7.5% in those assigned to placebo.

Semaglutide is popularly available as Ozempic for diabetes and Wegovy for weight loss. Semaglutide also led to a 41% lower risk of worsening heart failure (2.8% versus 4.7% with placebo).

There was no significant effect on the incidence of CV death (3.1% with semaglutide versus 3.7% with placebo).

Statistical analyses were not adjusted for multiplicity, and hazard ratios should not be used to infer definitive treatment effects. The study was a pooled, post hoc participant-level analysis of 3,743 patients.

Adverse events leading to treatment discontinuation occurred in 21% of patients in the semaglutide group and 13.9% in the placebo group.

Gastrointestinal disorders leading to treatment discontinuation occurred in 11.1% of patients in the semaglutide group and 2.7% in the placebo group.

Semaglutide is not approved in the US to reduce heart failure outcomes.

Research also showed that GLP-1 agonists, drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Eli Lilly And Co’s LLY Zepbound, are investigating their potential to address a range of other conditions, including addiction, sleep apnea, and even cancer.

These medications are showing early promise in preventing several common cancers linked to obesity, such as breast, colon, liver, and ovarian cancers, by acting on the brain to regulate hormones, slow digestion, and reduce hunger.

Price Action: At last check on Friday, NVO stock was up 0.80% at $138.61.

