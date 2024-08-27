Royal Caribbean Orders Another Icon Class Ship: Details

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL inked a deal with Finnish shipbuilder Meyer Turku to order a fourth Icon Class ship for Royal Caribbean International, set for delivery in 2027.

The deal also includes options for a fifth and sixth Icon Class ship. The first Icon Class ship, launched in January 2024, offers a unique vacation experience blending beach retreats, resort escapes, and theme park adventures.

The next ship in this lineup will join Icon, Star of the Seas (launching in 2025), and a third unnamed Icon Class ship (launching in 2026).

Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group, said, “Building on the incredible momentum and market response to the launch of Icon of the Seas and the excitement for its sister ship, Star of the Seas, coming in 2025, we’re thrilled to join with Meyer Turku once again to expand our roster of Icon Class ships and continue our future growth plans.”

“Since its debut, Icon has changed the game in vacation experiences and exceeded our expectations in both guest satisfaction and financial performance.”

In July, Royal Caribbean posted second-quarter sales of $4.11 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $4.041 billion.

