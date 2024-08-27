Paramount Shares Dip Nearly 5% In Pre-Market As Company's 'Go Shop' Period Ends After Edgar Bronfman Abandons $6B Bid

Paramount Global PARA PARAA saw a pre-market dip on Tuesday, with its Class A and Class B stocks sliding by 3.06% and 4.68% respectively, as per Benzinga Pro. This downturn comes on the heels of the end of its “Go Shop” period late Monday.

What Happened: The company’s board announced that Edgar Bronfman, Jr, a media veteran and managing partner at Accretive LLC, has withdrawn his consortium’s proposal. Bronfman had previously made a $4.3 billion bid for Paramount's holding company National Amusements, which was later raised to $6 billion.

Charles Phillips, Jr., chair of the special committee, stated that the committee still believes that the agreed transaction with Skydance Media, LLC offers immediate value and potential for continued participation in value creation in a rapidly evolving industry landscape.

Why It's Important: The withdrawal of Bronfman’s bid comes after some of his coalition partners expressed discomfort with sharing their personal information with Paramount's special committee, according to Reuters. Paramount, renamed after the merger of CBS and Viacom in 2022, began talks with Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. WBD regarding a sale in December 2023.

The company entered into exclusive merger talks with Skydance in April, announcing a deal on July 7. The Skydance investor coalition, including the Ellison Family and RedBird Capital Partners, agreed to invest $2.4 billion to acquire National Amusements. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2025.

