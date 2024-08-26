Nvidia Earnings Round The Corner: Top Investors In Jensen Huang's Company Set To Benefit If Q2 Appeases Street

The much-awaited earnings report from artificial intelligence stalwart Nvidia Corp. NVDA is around the corner and analysts expect another quarter of robust performance from the company. The earnings report of the Jensen Huang-led company is vital for the continuation of the market rally, according to market strategists.

The Street View: For the second quarter of fiscal 2025, analysts, on average, expect earnings of $0.64 per share and revenue of $28.68 billion, according to data available on Benzinga Pro data. This compares to the year-ago numbers of 25 cents (split-adjusted) in earnings and $13.51 billion in revenue.

It is widely expected that Nvidia shares, which are up over 160% year-to-date, could rally further if quarterly results beat the high bar and the management offers positive commentary regarding AI accelerators’ production and ramp-up.

The average analysts’ one-year price target for Nvidia shares, based on data compiled by TipRanks, is $149.89, which points to roughly 16% upside from current levels.

Biggest Beneficiaries: Nvidia is undoubtedly a retail favorite now but the bulk of the shares (66.75% of the outstanding shares) are held by institutions, and insiders account for 4.29%, according to the Yahoo Finance database. The top institutions holding a big chunk of shares are as follows:

Institutions/Insiders No of Shares Held % Of total Outstanding Shares Vanguard Group Inc 2.15M 8.72% BlackRock, Inc. BLK 1.84M 7.48% Fidelity Investments 1.04M 4.24% State Street Corporation STT 0.982M 3.99% Jensen Huang (CEO) 0.862M 3.50% Geode Capital Management 0.535M 2.17% Price T Rowe Associates 0.445M 1.81% JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM 0.391M 1.59% Morgan Stanley MS 0.337M 1.37% Norges Bank Investment Management 0.292M 1.19%

Huang is among the AI billionaires, whose wealth rose in geometric proportion amid the rising popularity and the large-scale adoption of the technology. Forbes estimates Huang’s wealth at $113 billion, and he is ranked 20 on the publication’s billionaires list.

Nvidia closed Friday’s session up 4.55% at $129.37 on Friday and the stock was up an incremental 0.83% in Monday’s premarket session, according to Benzinga Pro data.

