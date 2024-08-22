On Thursday, major U.S. indices took a hit, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 0.4% to 40,712.78, the S&P 500 dropping 0.9% to 5,570.64, and the Nasdaq slipping 1.7% to 17,619.35.
These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:
NVIDIA Corporation NVDA
NVIDIA shares fell by 3.70% to close at $123.74, with an intraday high and low of $130.75 and $123.1 respectively. The 52-week high and low stand at $140.76 and $39.23. The company recently collaborated with Taiwanese rail kit supplier Nan Juen International Co for its GB200 artificial intelligence servers, marking Nan Juen’s entry into Nvidia's supply chain.
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp DJT
Trump Media & Technology Group’s stock dropped 6.20% to close at $22.70. The stock hit an intraday high and low of $25.08 and $22.67, with a 52-week high and low of $79.38 and $22.55. The stock has been volatile since the 2024 Presidential campaign gained momentum.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. FFIE
Faraday Future shares soared by 123.96% to close at $8.04, with an intraday high and low of $8.89 and $3.27. The 52-week high and low are $2133.12 and $1.52. The shares have been trending across social media, Stocktwits and Yahoo Finance, despite a lack of company-specific news. The shares came under pressure due to an NTSB investigation into a Tesla Semi crash and delays in the rollout of Full Self-Driving technology for the Cybertruck.
CAVA Group, Inc. CAVA
CAVA Group shares fell slightly by 0.87% to close at $101.98. The intraday high and low were $104.84 and $101.8, with a 52-week high and low of $104.84 and $29.05. The company reported its second-quarter earnings, beating the analyst consensus estimate by 7% and representing a 35.05% increase from the same period last year.
Tesla, Inc. TSLA
Tesla shares fell by 5.65% to close at $210.66. The stock hit an intraday high and low of $224.8 and $210.32, with a 52-week high and low of $278.97 and $138.8. The company’s shares are trading lower due to a mix of broader industry developments and company-specific issues.
