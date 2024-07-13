Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Reportedly Apologizes To Former Family Babysitter Amid Bombshell Sexual Assault Allegation: 'I Feel Badly For Doing So'

Loading... Loading...

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has apologized to a former family babysitter who accused him of sexual assault.

Kennedy texted his apology to Eliza Cooney shortly after her allegations were published in Vanity Fair earlier this month, reported BBC.

Cooney accused the former environmental lawyer and anti-vaccine activist of groping her on multiple occasions in the late 1990s, the report noted.

“I have no memory of this incident but I apologize sincerely for anything I ever did that made you feel uncomfortable or anything I did or said that offended you or hurt your feelings,” Kennedy reportedly texted.

“I never intended you any harm. If I hurt you, it was inadvertent. I feel badly for doing so.”

Also Read: Benzinga Bulls And Bears: Apple, Nvidia, Palantir, MicroStrategy And Shiba Inu’s Ambitious Trillion-Dollar Vision

At the time of the alleged assault, Cooney, who was 23 years old, worked as a live-in babysitter for Kennedy’s children and assisted him with his legal work.

The Vanity Fair story detailed several allegations about the candidate, including claims that he consumed dog meat during a trip abroad, engaged in multiple extramarital affairs and staunchly supported his cousin Michael Skakel, who was convicted of murdering a 15-year-old girl in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Kennedy spoke with the Breaking Points podcast shortly after the article was published, dismissing it as “a lot of garbage” while acknowledging, “I’m not a church boy.”

Reports in the tabloids extensively covered Kennedy’s history of infidelity during his second marriage to Mary Richardson Kennedy, following their divorce, reported The Politico.

Reports of infidelity during Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s first marriage to Emily Black, including during their dating period, were also documented in an unofficial biography of the political family scion.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock