Robert Kennedy Jr. Acknowledges 'Skeletons In My Closet' Amid Sexual Assault Allegation: 'I Am Not A Church Boy'

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an independent candidate for the U.S. presidency, has made a startling admission in the face of a sexual assault accusation.

What Happened: Kennedy Jr. was confronted with a question about a sexual assault allegation in a Vanity Fair article. In response, he admitted to having “so many skeletons in my closet,” Reuters reported. The allegation pertains to an incident involving a former family babysitter.

He also refuted claims that a photo of him with a barbecued animal carcass, which Vanity Fair suggested was a dog, was actually that of a goat. The photo was taken in 2010, the same year Kennedy was diagnosed with a brain parasite, according to the article.

When asked about the allegation, Kennedy Jr. stated, “I am not a church boy. I had a very, very rambunctious youth.” He declined to comment further on the sexual assault allegation.

Why It Matters: This revelation comes at a crucial time in the U.S. presidential race. Kennedy Jr. is running as an independent candidate against incumbent Joe Biden and Republican contender Donald Trump. His admission could potentially impact his campaign and the overall dynamics of the election.

Earlier, Kennedy Jr. had disclosed a health issue that could potentially affect his campaign. He revealed that a dead parasite was found in his brain, which led to memory loss and mental fogginess.

Despite not meeting the criteria to participate in the first presidential debate, Kennedy Jr. hosted an alternative event, the “Real Debate,” during the same time as the one on CNN. The debate was hosted by John Stossel and was a notable event in the lead-up to the election.

In the aftermath of the initial 2024 presidential debate, a recent poll revealed a decline in voters' confidence in President Joe Biden‘s mental and physical fitness. The poll also suggested that Republican candidate Donald Trump was perceived to have outperformed Biden during the debate.

