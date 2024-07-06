Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Stirs Controversy By Promising To 'Open The Files' On Pivotal Moment In US History

Loading... Loading...

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an independent presidential candidate known for promoting conspiracy theories, plans to address questions about the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks by promising to “open the files.”

Kennedy explained in several X posts that his comments on Sept. 11 were prompted by a recent “60 Minutes” report revisiting speculation about Saudi government’s foreknowledge of the terrorist plot, reported Politico. He noted the difficulty in discerning between conspiracy theories and reality and attributed the uncertainty to dishonesty within the U.S. government.

“As President I won’t take sides on 9/11 or any of the other debates. But I can promise is that I will open the files and usher in a new era of transparency,” Kennedy said in a post on X.

The remarks surfaced during a challenging period for the candidate, following a Vanity Fair profile that delved into his history of drug use, allegations of sexual assault against a nanny in the late 1990s and a controversial claim of eating dog meat.

In a subsequent interview, Kennedy denied consuming dog meat but avoided addressing questions about the assault, acknowledging a troubled personal history instead, Politico added.

In his social media post, Kennedy highlighted a mounting distrust in government.

“Speculation about what our government may be covering up is rife outside the mainstream of our political culture,” Kennedy wrote. “Trust it government is at an all-time low. The way to restore that trust is through honesty and transparency.”

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

