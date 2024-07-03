Tesla Stake Cut Defended By Gary Black, Says Strategy Shift 'Additive To Our Performance' — Mega Bull Highlights Positives, Negatives Of Elon Musk's Auto Company

Loading... Loading...

Future Fund Managing Partner Gary Black has defended the decision to reduce the fund’s stake in Tesla Inc. TSLA, citing a shift in investment strategy and the electric vehicle maker’s performance.

What Happened: Black outlined the criteria for Future Fund’s sell discipline, in a post written on X on Wednesday, which includes reaching the price target, a change in the investment thesis, excessively high near-term expectations, or a change in strategy or CEO.

Black noted that the fund had trimmed its TSLA position from 12.2% in September 2022 to 3.6% currently, during which time TSLA stock fell 11% while the Nasdaq 100 rose 64%. He added that TSLA was replaced by NVIDIA Corp NVDA as the fund’s number two position, which contributed positively to its performance.

“We stand by our decision to trim $TSLA from a 12.2% position (#1) in Sept 2022 to 3.6% today (#6). During that period, $TSLA -11% vs NDX +64%, and $NVDA has replaced $TSLA as our #2 position, which has been additive to our performance,” Black wrote.

Black also defended the fund’s conservative second-quarter TSLA delivery forecast, which was down 5% year-over-year actual versus down 10% year-over-year expected. He stated that clients expect the fund to adhere to its research and valuation disciplines.

See Also: Jim Cramer Has A Market Strategy: Interest Rates Up, Buy Mag 7; Rates Down, Buy Everything

In a separate post, Black outlined the potential upsides and downsides of TSLA, including a potential 20-25% annual increase in electric vehicle adoption and the launch of the $25,000-$30,000 Next Gen vehicle. He also highlighted potential risks such as regulatory issues and earnings risks for fiscal years 2024 and 2025.

Why It Matters: The decision by The Future Fund to reduce its holdings in Tesla Inc. comes amid a backdrop of significant market activity and analyst opinions. Recently, former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) also disclosed selling Tesla shares while increasing her stake in NVIDIA Corp NVDA, reflecting a broader trend among investors.

Additionally, Tesla’s stock has been a focal point for short sellers. Elon Musk recently warned that Tesla shorts “will be obliterated” after the company exceeded second-quarter delivery estimates, causing a surge in share prices.

Analysts like Dan Ives of Wedbush have highlighted Tesla’s potential, driven by its AI capabilities and data-driven strategy. Ives even raised Tesla's price target to $300, emphasizing its undervaluation in the AI market.

Analysts have praised Tesla’s potential AI boom and market share growth, with shares up 35% over the last month. Guggenheim analyst Ronald Jewsikow raised Tesla’s price target from $126 to $134, despite maintaining a Sell rating.

Price Action: Tesla Inc. closed at $246.39 on Wednesday, up 6.54% for the day. In after-hours trading, the stock continued to rise, gaining an additional 0.86%. Year to date, Tesla's stock is down 0.82%, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Read Next:

Image Via Shutterstock