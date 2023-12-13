Tesla FSD Duel: Bull Ross Gerber Hails It As Life-Saving Tech, Bear Gordon Johnson Tells Him To Self-Reflect

Loading... Loading...

Tesla Inc TSLA bull Ross Gerber and bear Gordon Johnson engaged in a war of words on Tuesday over the EV maker’s full self-driving (FSD) capability.

What Happened: “Tesla FSD is the most important and consequential technology for saving lives that is being developed today,” wrote Gerber, President and CEO of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment Management, and a Tesla investor.

He shared Tesla’s post claiming its autopilot driving assistance system is “best in class,” citing data that it is “saving lives” and “preventing injury.” Tesla also stated in the post that it is "morally indefensible" not to make them available to a wider audience.

“I wish Elon [Musk] would stop wasting time on Twitter,” Gerber added in his post, reiterating his long-term request to the billionaire CEO to focus on the EV company alone.

Tesla bear Gordon Johnson hit back at Gerber over the post and wrote, “If you use FSD daily, which you claim you do, you know how bad it is (it’s gotten much worse, and you know it).”

The GLJ Research CEO recommended that Gerber must “self-reflect” before posting, given that he is promoting a “dangerous tech” while simultaneously positioning himself as someone who cares for people.

The FSD Clash: Musk last month confirmed that Tesla’s FSD version 12 has started rolling out to employees. In June, Musk had said that version would no longer be beta, hinting that it would achieve full autonomy by then.

While many analysts have criticized FSD, others such as Ark Investment Management CEO Cathie Wood believe it is the “most impactful AI project” out there.

Bear-Bull Stance: Gerber is positive about Tesla and its products. In fact, he even has a reservation in place for Tesla’s new Cybertruck, which he has termed the "most impactful vehicle people have seen."

According to Gerber Kawasaki's 13F report at the end of the third quarter, Tesla remains the firm's largest position, with shares worth approximately $100 million.

Johnson, meanwhile, is a long-term Tesla bear. His latest price target for the stock is $24.33 with a ‘sell’ rating.

