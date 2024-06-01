Broadcasters Group Yanks Robert De Niro's Award Over Support For Biden During Trump Courthouse Presser: Report

Loading... Loading...

The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) has reportedly rescinded an award intended for actor Robert De Niro due to his recent appearance supporting the Joe Biden campaign outside the courthouse where former President Donald Trump’s hush-money trial was held.

Award Withdrawn After Courthouse Appearance

De Niro was set to be honored with the NAB Leadership Foundation’s Service to America Award next Tuesday in Washington, D.C, The Hill reported. However, following his impassioned remarks outside the courthouse, the organization confirmed to The Hill that the award has been withdrawn.

“This event is proudly bipartisan, uniting those from across the political spectrum to celebrate the impactful work of local broadcasters and our partners,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “While we strongly support the right of every American to exercise free speech and participate in civic engagement, it is clear that Mr. De Niro’s recent high-profile activities will create a distraction from the philanthropic work that we were hoping to recognize. To maintain the focus on service of the award winners, Mr. De Niro will no longer be attending the event.”

De Niro’s Cutthroat Criticism Of Trump Sparks Controversy

De Niro, a vocal critic of Trump over the years, was slated to receive the NAB award, the foundation’s highest individual honor, for his charitable work and public service. During his press conference outside the courthouse this week, he passionately criticized Trump, who was eventually found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records to conceal payments made to an adult film star just before the 2016 election.

“I don’t mean to scare you. No no, wait, maybe I do mean to scare you. If Trump returns to the White House, you can kiss away these freedoms that we take for granted, and elections, forget about it … He will never leave,” De Niro said.

Biden Campaign Capitalizes On De Niro’s Remarks

Biden’s campaign has subsequently dispatched numerous fundraising emails following De Niro’s press conference, prompting criticism from Trump on his Truth Social account.

How Did Trump Respond On Truth Social?

“Robert, whose movies, artistry, and brand have gone WAY DOWN IN VALUE since he entered the political arena at the request of Crooked Joe Biden, looked so pathetic and sad out there,” Trump wrote.

Earlier, Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller called De Niro a “washed-up actor” in comments outside the courthouse. Miller said De Niro was being used to change the subject away from Biden’s “falling” poll numbers ahead of the 2024 election.

Other members of the Trump team pointed to Biden’s campaign and De Niro speaking at the trial as evidence supporting the claim that Trump called the trial a “witch hunt.”

