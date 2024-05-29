Loading... Loading...

On Wednesday, key U.S. indices closed lower, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average declining nearly 1.1% to 38,441.54, the S&P 500 dropping 0.7% to 5,266.95, and the Nasdaq finishing the day down approximately 0.6% at 16,290.58.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Palantir Technologies PLTR

Palantir Technologies’ stock exhibited a slight decline, dropping by 0.52% to close at $20.94. The stock fluctuated between $20.64 and $20.99 throughout the day, while its 52-week range stands between $13.56 and $27.50. Palantir stock moved as the company expanded its partnership with Eaton Corporation, integrating its Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) into Eaton's operations.

AST SpaceMobile ASTS

The shares of AST SpaceMobile soared, closing up 69.23% at $9.02, after hitting an intraday high of $9.35 and a low of $5.68. The stock also touched its 52-week high of $9.35, significantly outperforming its 52-week low of $1.97. The surge came amid news of a collaboration with Verizon Communications VZ, which could potentially revolutionize mobile connectivity through direct-to-cellular AST SpaceMobile service.

Salesforce CRM

Ending the day on a positive note, Salesforce’s stock inched up 0.66% to $271.62. The stock’s intraday high was $272.87 and the low was $267.77, with a 52-week high of $318.71 and a low of $193.68. The company’s first-quarter earnings report revealed a mixed outcome, with revenue falling short of expectations but earnings per share beating estimates, alongside a softer guidance for the future.

The Walt Disney Company DIS

Walt Disney’s stock declined by 1.52%, closing at $100.88. Throughout the trading session, the stock hit a high of $102.08 and a low of $100.77, while its 52-week range is between $78.73 and $123.74. Disney shares dipped as Lisa Valentino, a senior executive overseeing digital initiatives at Disney Advertising Sales, departed amidst ongoing upfront negotiations, reflecting potential concerns about continuity and strategy within the company’s advertising division.

Tesla TSLA

Tesla’s stock experienced a modest drop of 0.32%, closing at $176.19. The electric vehicle maker’s shares reached a high of $178.15 and a low of $173.93 during the session, with a 52-week high of $299.29 and a low of $138.80. Speculation arose as reports suggested Elon Musk could assume an advisory role for former President Donald Trump, potentially impacting investor sentiment.

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal