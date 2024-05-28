Loading... Loading...

U.S. stocks showed mixed results on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed the day down 0.55% at 38,852.86, while the S&P 500 edged up 0.02% to 5,306.04. The tech-focused Nasdaq performed better, finishing with a gain of nearly 0.6% at 17,019.88.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Nvidia Corporation NVDA

Nvidia closed the day with a 7.13% increase, with a closing price of $1,140.59. The stock hit an intraday high of $1,149.39 and a low of $1,098.83. The 52-week high and low stand at $1,149.39 and $373.56 respectively. According to a Benzinga article, Nvidia and Arm Holdings are the top picks for long-term growth potential among analysts.

GameStop Corp. GME

GameStop saw a significant 25.16% increase, closing at $23.78. The intraday high and low were $26.66 and $21.15, with the 52-week high and low being $64.83 and $9.95 respectively. The GameStop rally returned after a share offering. Investors are optimistic about potential acquisitions and investments hinted at by the company, as it looks to diversify its operations amidst the digital shift in the video game sector.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD

Robinhood’s stock dipped slightly by 0.20%, closing at $20.47. The stock’s intraday high and low were $20.99 and $20.05, with the 52-week high and low standing at $21.21 and $7.91 respectively. A Benzinga story highlighted that the company’s stock jumped on a $1B buyback.

Ford Motor Company F

Ford’s stock fell by 3.95%, closing at $11.68. The intraday high and low were $12.13 and $11.66, with the 52-week high and low being $15.42 and $9.63 respectively. According to a Benzinga article, insiders are selling Ford Motor and other stocks. Ford Motor Company Director Jon M. Huntsman Jr. sold 81,234 shares at an average price of $12.09, netting around $982,200.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla’s stock fell by 1.39%, closing at $176.75. The intraday high and low were $178.25 and $173.16, with the 52-week high and low being $299.29 and $138.8 respectively. Weekly insurance registrations for Tesla vehicles saw a 5.8% decline to 13,100 for the week of May 20-26, with 43,900 registrations reported for the month so far in China. This data follows a Reuters report indicating a double-digit percentage cut in output of Tesla’s Model Y EV at Giga Shanghai since March, reflecting subdued demand

