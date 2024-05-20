Loading... Loading...

On Monday, major U.S. indices ended the regular session mixed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.49%, closing at 39,806.77. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 inched up by 0.09%, ending at 5,308.13, and the Nasdaq rose by 0.65%, finishing at 16,794.87.

Information technology shares led the way, rising by 1.3%, while financial shares lagged, falling by 0.7%. European and Asian markets also posted gains, with notable increases in Germany’s DAX and Japan’s Nikkei.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Trump Media & Technology Group DJT

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group fell by 4.98%, closing at $48.38. The stock hit an intraday high of $50.55 and a low of $47.84. Its 52-week range is $22.55 to $79.38. The Donald Trump-owned company reported a loss of $327.6 million for the quarter, including $311 million in non-cash expenses related to its merger with Digital World. This merger, a special purpose acquisition company, provided a quicker route to go public. More details can be found here.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. MARA

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. surged by 14.76%, closing at $22.32. The stock reached an intraday high of $22.82 and a low of $18.87. Its 52-week range is $7.16 to $34.09. The cryptocurrency market saw a significant rally, with Bitcoin BTC/USD nearing its all-time highs. Ethereum ETH/USD gained over 20%, breaking $3,700 for the first time in over two months. Ethereum’s Open Interest also increased by nearly 28%, hitting record highs of $14.95 billion. More details can be found here.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. ZM

Zoom Video Communications Inc. saw a slight decline of 0.11%, closing at $64.09. The stock’s intraday high was $64.5, and the low was $63.57. Its 52-week range is $58.87 to $75.91. Zoom is set to report its fiscal first-quarter results after the market close. Analysts expect earnings of $1.20 per share and revenue of $1.126 billion. Zoom has consistently beaten analyst estimates in the past six quarters. More details can be found here.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. PANW

Palo Alto Networks Inc. rose by 1.86%, closing at $323.77. The stock’s intraday high was $324.68, and the low was $314.58. Its 52-week range is $188.3 to $380.84. The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.32 per share, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.25 by 5.6%. More details can be found here.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla Inc. shares fell by 1.41%, closing at $174.95. The stock hit an intraday high of $177.75 and a low of $173.52. Its 52-week range is $138.8 to $299.29. The company is continuing its layoffs, which are expected to last through June. Employees are reportedly anxious about their job security. More details can be found here.

