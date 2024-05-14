Loading... Loading...

On Tuesday, major U.S. stock indices closed higher, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average increasing by 0.3% to 39,558.11 and the S&P 500 climbing 0.5% to 5,246.68. The Nasdaq also advanced, rising 0.75% to 16,511.18.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

GameStop Corp. GME

GameStop shares soared by 59.84%, closing at $48.75. The stock hit an intraday high of $64.83 and a low of $36. Its 52-week high and low are $64.83 and $9.95 respectively. The company, along with AMC Entertainment Holdings, was poised for another strong session, according to CNBC's Mad Money host Jim Cramer. He said both companies could use the stock surge to raise capital through public offerings.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC

AMC Entertainment shares jumped by 30.98%, closing at $6.85. The stock’s intraday high was $11.88 and the low was $5.85. Its 52-week high and low are $62.3 and $2.38 respectively. The company’s stock price surged by 121% in pre-market trading, marking a revival of the meme stock phenomenon.

See Also: GameStop Shares Surge As ‘Roaring Kitty’ Resurfaces After 3-Year Silence

Plug Power Inc. PLUG

Plug Power shares climbed by 19.03%, closing at $3.44. The stock’s intraday high was $4.90 and the low was $3.42. Its 52-week high and low are $13.44 and $2.25 respectively. The company announced a loan commitment from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), which comes at a time when investors were concerned about the need to secure dilutive financing.

Rumble Inc. RUM

Rumble shares rose by 2.44%, closing at $7.15. The stock’s intraday high was $7.40 and the low was $6.94. Its 52-week high and low are $11.25 and $3.33 respectively. The video-sharing platform reported first-quarter revenue of $17.7 million, up 1% year-over-year, but missed a Street consensus estimate of $18.3 million.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Loading... Loading...

Tesla shares increased by 3.29%, closing at $177.55. The stock’s intraday high was $179.49 and the low was $174.07. Its 52-week high and low are $299.29 and $138.8 respectively. The electric car giant is facing a lawsuit filed by the Environmental Democracy Project, accusing Tesla of repeatedly breaching the federal Clean Air Act.

Photo by Phongphan on Shutterstock

Prepare for the day’s trading with top premarket movers and news by Benzinga.

Read Next: Chuck Schumer Says Trump Might Be ‘Hosting Dinners For Big Oil Execs’ But FTC Should Side With Consumers

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.