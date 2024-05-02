Thursday saw major U.S. indices closing on a positive note, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbing 0.85% to reach 38,225.66, while the S&P also showed gains, up 0.9% to 5,064.20. Additionally, the Nasdaq surged 1.5% to finish the day at 15,840.96.
These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:
Apple Inc. AAPL
Apple’s stock closed the day with a 2.20% increase at $173.03. The stock’s intraday high and low were $173.42 and $170.89 respectively, with a 52-week range of $164.08 to $199.62. Apple outperformed muted expectations in its second-quarter results, announcing a massive $110-billion stock buyback program and a slight increase in its quarterly dividend. The earnings announcement saw the shares rise by about 3.5%.
Coinbase Global Inc. COIN
Coinbase’s stock soared by 8.93% to close at $228.85. The intraday high and low were $232.71 and $210.76 respectively, with a 52-week range of $46.43 to $283.48. The cryptocurrency trading platform reported first-quarter financial results that beat the Street consensus estimate, with total revenue of $1.64 billion and GAAP EPS of $4.40. The results highlighted an all-time high in institutional trading volume.
Block Inc. SQ
Block’s stock rose by 5.18% to close at $70.30. The intraday high and low were $70.55 and $67.17 respectively, with a 52-week range of $38.85 to $87.52. The company reported first-quarter financial results that beat the analyst consensus estimate, with quarterly sales of $5.957 billion and adjusted earnings of 85 cents per share. The earnings report saw the shares rise.
Amgen Inc. AMGN
Amgen’s stock increased by 0.37% to close at $278.39. The intraday high and low were $278.63 and $274.9 respectively, with a 52-week range of $211.71 to $329.72. The company reported first-quarter financial results that beat the analyst consensus estimate, with quarterly earnings of $3.96 per share and sales of $7.45 billion. The results represent a 21.98% increase in sales from the same period last year.
Tesla Inc. TSLA
Tesla’s stock saw a slight increase of 0.06% to close at $180.1. The intraday high and low were $184.60 and $176.02 respectively, with a 52-week range of $138.8 to $299.29. The EV giant reportedly abandoned its pioneering manufacturing process, indicating a shift in strategy amid falling sales and increasing competition. The report suggests a step back from its ambitious gigacasting plan.
Photo by Phongphan on Shutterstock
