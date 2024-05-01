Wednesday saw a mixed performance in major U.S. indices. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed the day with a 0.2% increase at 37,903.29, while the S&P 500 finished lower by 0.3% at 5,018.39. Similarly, the Nasdaq ended the day down 0.33% at 15,605.48.
These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:
Carvana Co. CVNA
Carvana’s stock jumped 5.03% to close at $87.09 after reporting strong first-quarter earnings. The company’s revenue of $3.061 billion beat the consensus estimate, and it sold 91,878 vehicles, a 16% increase year-over-year.
Enovix Corporation ENVX
Enovix’s stock soared 3.99% to close at $6.51. Despite missing the analyst consensus estimate with quarterly losses of 31 cents per share, the company reported blockbuster first-quarter sales of $5.272 million, a significant increase from the same period last year.
See Also: Goldman Sachs Tempers Investor Excitement On Tesla Self-Driving Tech In China: ‘Not Yet An Eyes-Off, Unsupervised Product’
Pfizer Inc. PFE
Pfizer’s stock rose 6.09% to close at $27.18. The company reported first-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.82, beating the consensus of $0.54, despite a 33% year-over-year decrease. Sales were down 20% to $14.9 billion, still beating the consensus of $14.2 billion.
NIO Inc. NIO
NIO’s shares gained 11.65% to close at $5.27. The company reported a 134.6% year-over-year increase in April vehicle deliveries, reaching a total of 15,620 vehicles.
Tesla Inc. TSLA
Tesla’s stock fell 1.79% to close at $180, despite news of a potential full self-driving software rollout in China.
Photo by Jirapong Manustrong on Shutterstock
